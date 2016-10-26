Memphians Call 911 for Loose Dogs, Weeds, Recycle Bins

click to enlarge Memphis Police Department

Memphians call 911 to report weeds, loose dogs, debris in yards, drain flooding, sewer backups, when they want a traffic sign fixed, or when they want a new garbage can or recycle bin.That’s according to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Wednesday who said about 30 percent of 911 calls each year do not require immediate assistance.“Non-emergency calls tie up our phone lines and can prevent callers with genuine emergencies from getting through,” Strickland said in a news release.So, the city and United Way of the Mid-South have launched the “Make the Right Call” campaign to inform citizens on who they should call about those weeds and stray dogs.Those non-emergency calls should go to the city’s 311 system, for which a call center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. If you’re looking for information on local resources on community, social, and health services, you should call 211.If that’s a little confusing, let’s do it this way:• Complaints about debris in yards, vehicle violations at homes, weeds, potholes, trash collection, or requesting a new garbage and recycle bin, to report sewer backup, drain flooding, traffic sign maintenance, and loose or stray dogs.Open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.• Community, social, and health services, along with federally-funded services like housing, employment, food banks, emergency shelters, youth and family counseling, mental health, addiction agencies and more.)Open Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.“Knowing the right number to dial helps reduce call volume, but most importantly, it saves our citizens time and cuts through the red tape of finding a nonprofit agency with appropriate services,” said Dr. Kenneth S. Robinson, president and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South. “The quicker a person in need is connected to the right information, the faster we can help them discover solutions to challenges and problems.”