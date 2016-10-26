Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

New Union Kroger Opens Next Week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge This Google Maps Street View photo shows the new store under construction in August. - GOOGLE
  • Google
  • This Google Maps Street View photo shows the new store under construction in August.


Midtowners, prepare to go Kroegring on Union once again.

The long-awaited Kroger store on Union will re-open on next Wednesday (November 2) at 6 a.m. The first 200 shoppers through the registers after the opening will get a free two-liter bottle of Coke, products from Bimbo Bakeries, and coupons from Hostess. Shoppers can also enter to win some Kroger gift cards, too.

The reopening comes after a massive project to update the former Kroger store on Union, which used to be a Schnuck’s, which used to be a Seesel’s. The Kroger store there closed its doors in January.

Demolition crews tore down the old store building as well as a mid-rise apartment building in a lot adjacent to the store. Construction crews built the new store from the ground up.

The new Kroger store will feature a Corky’s BBQ, Murray’s Cheese Shop, a New York Style Sandwich Shop, sushi bar, juice bar a new pharmacy, and an expanded parking lot. The new store is about 60,000 square feet, nearly twice the size of the former 30,000-square-foot store.


Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • Cheesecake Factory Pulls Building Permit

    • by Toby Sells
    • Mar 19, 2015

  • Memphis Police Arrest 22 Gang Members in Drug Sting

    • by Bianca Phillips
    • Apr 17, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation