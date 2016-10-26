New Union Kroger Opens Next Week

click to enlarge Google

This Google Maps Street View photo shows the new store under construction in August.

Midtowners, prepare to go Kroegring on Union once again.The long-awaited Kroger store on Union will re-open on next Wednesday (November 2) at 6 a.m. The first 200 shoppers through the registers after the opening will get a free two-liter bottle of Coke, products from Bimbo Bakeries, and coupons from Hostess. Shoppers can also enter to win some Kroger gift cards, too.The reopening comes after a massive project to update the former Kroger store on Union, which used to be a Schnuck’s, which used to be a Seesel’s. The Kroger store there closed its doors in January.Demolition crews tore down the old store building as well as a mid-rise apartment building in a lot adjacent to the store. Construction crews built the new store from the ground up.The new Kroger store will feature a Corky’s BBQ, Murray’s Cheese Shop, a New York Style Sandwich Shop, sushi bar, juice bar a new pharmacy, and an expanded parking lot. The new store is about 60,000 square feet, nearly twice the size of the former 30,000-square-foot store.