Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Violent Crime Up Slightly Since Last Year; Property Crime Continues to Decrease

Today, the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission released figures that show violent crimes are up slightly from this time last year, while property crimes continue their overall decrease. 

While the figures, which are based on preliminary data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, do show a 3.4% countywide increase in major violent crimes (murder, aggravated assault, robbery, and rape), the overall trend is down more than 15 percent from this time in 2006. 

Property crimes continue their decade long decline with a four percent reduction in property crimes from this time last year, and a whooping 37.9% from this time 10 years ago. 

District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement today that, “Since 2006, we have seen a continuing decline in the rate of major property crime. However, after steady declines from 2007 through 2011, our major violent crime rate has been up and down. It remains the biggest part of our crime challenge,”


