Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate 21 Homes in Uptown Saturday

When Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter visited Memphis earlier this year to assist Habitat for Humanity in revitalizing the Bearwater Park neighborhood, he met a once homeless man who planned to become a first-time homeowner when the project was complete.
"He told me that seven years ago, he was living under a bridge," the former president told The Flyer
. "He was addicted to drugs, and he decided to turn his life around. He got a job at a fast food place, and now he's in charge of Chick-fil-A's kitchen."
And soon he can purchase his first home.
Following the work of more than 1,500 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will dedicate 21 homes, 19 of which were part of Habitat for Humanity’s 2016 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. The Carter's also worked on ten beautification projects in Uptown and six Shelby County "aging in place" ramp projects. Habitat's dedication will commemorate the realization of the project.
Those interested in purchasing a home must be first-time homebuyers who meet a specific criteria: a demonstrated need and the ability to repay a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat homeowners will attend a multi-week homebuyer education course. They'll also complete 350 to 400 hours of “sweat equity” by working on their homes, the homes of others, and volunteering at the Habitat ReStore — a nonprofit home improvement and donation center.
Homeowners must also put down a $1,000 down payment and save $1,000 for an emergency fund. After purchasing their homes, they will make monthly payments to Habitat's Fund for Humanity, which supports the organizations ongoing mission.