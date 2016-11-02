Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Habitat for Humanity to Dedicate 21 Homes in Uptown Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 2, 2016 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge flyby_jimmycarter.jpg
When Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter visited Memphis earlier this year to assist Habitat for Humanity in revitalizing the Bearwater Park neighborhood, he met a once homeless man who planned to become a first-time homeowner when the project was complete.

"He told me that seven years ago, he was living under a bridge," the former president told The Flyer. "He was addicted to drugs, and he decided to turn his life around. He got a job at a fast food place, and now he's in charge of Chick-fil-A's kitchen."

And soon he can purchase his first home.

Following the work of more than 1,500 volunteers, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will dedicate 21 homes, 19 of which were part of Habitat for Humanity’s 2016 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project. The Carter's also worked on ten beautification projects in Uptown and six Shelby County "aging in place" ramp projects. Habitat's dedication will commemorate the realization of the project.
click to enlarge strickland_habitat.jpg

Those interested in purchasing a home must be first-time homebuyers who meet a specific criteria: a demonstrated need and the ability to repay a zero-interest mortgage. Habitat homeowners will attend a multi-week homebuyer education course. They'll also complete 350 to 400 hours of “sweat equity” by working on their homes, the homes of others, and volunteering at the Habitat ReStore — a nonprofit home improvement and donation center.

Homeowners must also put down a $1,000 down payment and save $1,000 for an emergency fund. After purchasing their homes, they will make monthly payments to Habitat's Fund for Humanity, which supports the organizations ongoing mission.

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Cheesecake Factory Pulls Building Permit

    • by Toby Sells
    • Mar 19, 2015

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • Opposition Heating Up on 'Old Bridge' Closure

    • by Toby Sells
    • Jun 22, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation