Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, November 7, 2016

ESPN Producer Falsely Accused as White Supremacist

Posted By on Mon, Nov 7, 2016 at 3:43 PM

Citizens and media in Memphis are feverishly working to identify the Trump supporter whose ultra-racist tangent was caught on film and subsequently ricocheted all throughout the internet.

So far, we only know for certain the one man who is NOT responsible for the abhorrent spew, and that man is Brad Carson, producer for ESPN 92.9.

An unknown person for unknown reasons falsely tagged Carson in the viral video, and almost immediately the sports-show producer began receiving death threats via email and social media.

click to enlarge TWITTER
  • Twitter
This isn't the first time an individual has outed themselves to the world at large as racist, rancid, festering boil upon the dermis of humanity. It likely won't be the last. But, with searching tools more available than ever, false accusations are now easier than ever to spread.

Just ask Brad Carson.

Brandon Lev, the recpient of the foul spew and quite possibly one of the most patient humans on earth, has been the only one to identify themselves and come forward about what happened. That's somewhat surprising as the unidentified boil seems awfully proud of sharing his views.

Carry on, Internet- but do so with caution.


Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation