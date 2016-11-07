ESPN Producer Falsely Accused as White Supremacist

click to enlarge Twitter

Citizens and media in Memphis are feverishly working to identify the Trump supporter whose ultra-racist tangent was caught on film and subsequently ricocheted all throughout the internet.So far, we only know for certain the one man who is NOT responsible for the abhorrent spew, and that man is Brad Carson, producer for ESPN 92.9.An unknown person for unknown reasons falsely tagged Carson in the viral video, and almost immediately the sports-show producer began receiving death threats via email and social media.This isn't the first time an individual has outed themselves to the world at large as racist, rancid, festering boil upon the dermis of humanity. It likely won't be the last. But, with searching tools more available than ever, false accusations are now easier than ever to spread.Just ask Brad Carson.Brandon Lev, the recpient of the foul spew and quite possibly one of the most patient humans on earth, has been the only one to identify themselves and come forward about what happened. That's somewhat surprising as the unidentified boil seems awfully proud of sharing his views.Carry on, Internet- but do so with caution.