Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Legal Medical Marijuana is Coming to Arkansas

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 3:02 PM

Got a headache? Need some weed?
Arkansas voted yesterday to approve medical marijuana for residents with qualifying conditions, becoming the first state in the Bible Belt to do so.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, or Issue 6, was approved 53-47. Less than two weeks prior, a competing medical marijuana initiative, Issue 7, was disqualified from the ballot after the Arkansas Supreme Court disqualified thousands of signatures from the initiative's petition, rendering it ineligible to vote on.

Issue 7, considered by many to be the more lax initiative of the two, had more than twice as many medical qualifiers for obtaining medical-grade cannabis, and the ability for residents to grow their own plants if they lived too far from a dispensary. After Issue 7's removal from the ballot, supporters encouraged voters to throw their vote behind Issue 6. Some medical weed is better than no medical weed.

Details about dispensaries, pricing, and zoning for sale will unfold in the year to come.





