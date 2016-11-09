Tennessee AG: Weirich Had No Knowledge of Secret Payment

click to enlarge

Shelby County District Attorney General (SCDAG) Amy Weirich had no knowledge of or involvement with a secret payment made to a key witness in a murder trial that’s now under federal review, according to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery.Slatery’s statement came Wednesday in a letter to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, the court that is now hearing arguments in the case of Andrew Thomas. Thomas was convicted in 2001 of the 1997 shooting death of James Day, an armored truck driver.Thomas’ attorneys discovered that law enforcement agents paid a witness, Angela Jackson, $750 for her statement during the federal trial of the case. That case preceded the murder trial in Memphis, of which Weirich was the lead prosecutor.Weirich did not disclose the fact that Jackson had been paid to Thomas’ attorneys or to jury members during the trial. Thomas’ attorney are arguing to the appeals court, that if the jury did know about the payment, it may have changed their view of the witness statement and, perhaps, changed the outcome of the trial altogether.But Slatery’s statement Wednesday said Weirich could not have turned over the evidence because she simply didn’t know about it.“The $750 payment to Ms. Jackson was made by the federal government without the knowledge of or involvement by District Attorney General Amy Weirich.“The payment to Ms. Jackson was made three years prior to the state’s successful prosecution of Mr. Thomas for the murder of James Day. There has been no finding whatsoever that state prosecutors in this case had actual knowledge of the payment at the time of the state trial.“The briefs in the case describe knowledge that may be imputed to a prosecuting office under a legal concept, but that is a far, far cry from actually knowing of or concealing a payment like this.“Prosecuting these cases is never easy; our office will continue to confidently work with General Weirich and her office.”Thomas now sits on death row but has maintained his innocence through the years. He has appealed his case through the Tennessee Supreme Court and to a lower-level federal court, though all of his appeals have, so far, been denied.The review by the federal appeals court began in Memphis last week.