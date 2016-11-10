Can of Bud Light, Cowboys Watch Nets Prison Time for Two

Facebook

Two Memphis men could pay up to 12 years of their lives for a can of Bud Light and a Dallas Cowboys watch.Demarcus Kerr and Andrew Debose-Maben, both 21, were convicted of aggravated robbery Thursday for the 2014 robbery of a pedestrian in the Castalia Heights neighborhood, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.Both men face eight to 12 years in prison when they are sentenced next month by Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft.At around 11 a.m. that day in 2014, the 47-year-old victim was walking near the corner of South Cooper and Lowell. The victim said a gold Chevrolet Malibu pulled alongside him. He said the car's passenger pointed a shotgun at him and demanded his belongings.“The victim surrendered his Dallas Cowboys watch and a can of Bud Light beer,” reads a statement from Weirich’s office.When the two men were captured later, police found the shotgun and the Dallas Cowboys watch inside their vehicle. No official word on what happened to the beer.