Corrections Center Deputy Director Resigns Amid Outrage Over Racist Facebook Posts

Rotarians honor David Barber in 2007. This image with U.S. Senator Howard Baker was Barber's FB profile, before the account disappeared.
David Barber, Deputy Director of the Shelby County Corrections Center, resigned today amid outrage over a series of racist posts to social media including a Facebook status claiming the Ku Klux Klan was more American that President Obama.
Text from the official announcement:
'Corrections Center Deputy Director Resigns After Facebook Post November 15, 2016 David Barber, Deputy Director of the Shelby County Corrections Center, resigned today after derogatory comments were posted on his personal Facebook account. Although Barber’s comments were personal to his Facebook page, his occupation at the Shelby County Corrections Center was evident to anyone who accessed the page. After discussing the offensive nature of the comments and the impact they would have on the corrections center, he offered to resign and it was accepted by Corrections Director William Gupton. “Anyone in a leadership position at Shelby County Government is held at a high standard of behavior, both on and off the job,” said Shelby County Mayor Mark H. Luttrell, Jr. Barber had been with the corrections center for 17 years. Before assuming his position as Deputy Director two years ago, he was the center’s Administrator of Finance."