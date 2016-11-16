Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Man Indicted for Downtown Murder

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge Corbin
  • Corbin
The man arrested for the May shooting death of a young woman Downtown has been indicted, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General's Office.

Kwasi Corbin, 19, was indicted Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people from his car.

Corbin also faces charges of two counts of attempted, first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of, or in the attempt to commit, a dangerous felony.

Investigators said the driver of a black Nissan Maxima drove by and fired several shots from an assault rifle at a group of people walking close to the corner of Peabody and Second.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22. Corbin killed Myneishia Johnson, 18, and two others were wounded.

Police followed the vehicle on I-240 and captured Corbin near South Third. He had bailed form his case as it was coming to a stop.

The case is being handled by the Special Prosecution Unit of the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office. The unit seeks maximum sentences for repeat felony offenders.
