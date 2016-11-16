Photos from Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts (Slideshow)

click to enlarge
Check out these snaps from Don Perry, who covered Memphis Flyer's second annual Crafts & Drafts Festival! The event featured homemade crafts from local artists, plenty of beer to go around, and delicious grub from the best food trucks around! If you missed out, we hope you can join us next year!
This event helped benefit Crosstown Arts, and a special thanks to our sponsor: Atlas Health
Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts 2016
Check out these snaps from Don Perry, who covered Memphis Flyer's second annual Crafts & Drafts Festival! The event featured homemade crafts from local artists, plenty of beer to go around, and delicious grub from the best food trucks around! If you missed out, we hope you can join us next year! This event helped benefit Crosstown Arts, and a special thanks to our sponsor: Atlas Health
By Flyer Staff
Click to View 37 slides