Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Photos from Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts (Slideshow)

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge DON PERRY
  • Don Perry
Check out these snaps from Don Perry, who covered Memphis Flyer's second annual Crafts & Drafts Festival! The event featured homemade crafts from local artists, plenty of beer to go around, and delicious grub from the best food trucks around! If you missed out, we hope you can join us next year!

This event helped benefit Crosstown Arts, and a special thanks to our sponsor: Atlas Health

Memphis Flyer Crafts & Drafts 2016
By Flyer Staff

Click to View 37 slides


