Weirich Responds to Added Charges, Denies Unethical Conduct

Shelby County District Attorney General (SCDAG) Amy Weirich never saw nor knew about a key witness statement in the Noura Jackson murder case because the Memphis Police Department “failed to deliver” it to her.That’s the key takeaway from Weirich’s response Friday to a call for additional charges against her from the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Office of Professional Responsibility.That office has charged that Weirich hid crucial evidence in the Jackson murder case from Jackson’s attorneys. Two weeks ago, the office called for additional charges against Weirich that said at worst, Weirich had actual knowledge of the witness statement and, at least, Weirich failed to fully familiarize herself with the Jackson case.But Weirich’s response to the TBPR denied any ethical misconduct, denied that she had any actual knowledge of the witness statement, and that she did, indeed, fulfill her duty to know the case. The response said she never received the witness statement, “in as much as the Memphis Police Department failed to deliver to the prosecution" the statement.The TBPR is also seeking additional discipline of Weirich because of her extensive experience in the practice of law. To this, Weirich “denies she is properly the subject of any discipline in this matter.”Weirich’s response to the TBPR says she hopes all of the charges against her - old and new - will be dismissed.