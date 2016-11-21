Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, November 21, 2016

MPD Will Soon Be Watching at Pure Passion

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps

A Brooks Road nightclub will close and re-open with security cameras that hook up directly to the Memphis Police Department’s (MPD) Real Time Crime Center.

Owners of Pure Passion reached an agreement with the city of Memphis and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s (SCDAG) office to close for 30 days, “in light of several recent shootings on and near the property.”

Here’s what the SCDAG’s office said of the move:

“When the club reopens, on Dec. 20, 2016, it will do so with new security measures including heightened security and an array of security cameras that have the capability to be monitored by MPD at the Real Time Crime Center.

“This closure and these improvements are meant to ensure the safety of the club’s patrons, surrounding community, and businesses. It is a consensual resolution and signifies the owners’ willingness to cooperate with authorities as well as this office and its partners’ interest in the operation of peaceful business for the citizens of Shelby County.”
