Memorials to Remember Crime Victims

An image form last year's event.

A pair of memorial services will remember the lives lost to criminal activity this year in Memphis and Shelby County.Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will host the sixth-annual “Season of Remembrance" event on Monday, Nov. 28 at Memphis City Hall."Far too many victim's stories are overshadowed by those of their attackers," Weirich said. “The ‘Season of Remembrance’ is a moment we may give voice to our victims."A reception and check-in for families will begin at 5 p.m. in the Hall of Mayors, followed by the memorial ceremony at 5:30 p.m.Families of homicide victims are asked to bring an ornament in honor of their loved one, regardless of the year in which their life was taken. These ornaments will be placed on wreaths and will be displayed inside the Hall of Mayors throughout the holiday season.The featured speaker will be Rev. Msgr. John McArthur, pastor of St. Louis Catholic Church. The program will include a performance by female vocalists Angel Street. Fox13 TV news anchor Mearl Purvis will emcee the special event.For more information, contact the director of the Victim/Witness Unit, Amy McCullough, at (901) 222-1561 or by email at Amy.McCullough@scdag.com.——The nonprofit Victims to Victory organization will host its 20th annual Hope and Remembrance Candlelight Services on Monday, Dec. 5 at Second Presbyterian Church.“Sadly, this has been a record year with more than 200 homicides in Memphis, and 16 in Shelby County, leaving many families and children to deal with the painful effects of grief and violent death,” reads a statement from Victims to Victory. “The family-oriented holidays can be especially difficult for those suffering through the emotional and spiritual challenges of homicide loss.”Families will gather at 6:00 pm for dinner. The Candlelight Service will begin at 7:00 pm.Among the official guests will be Police Director Mike Rallings, who will address the hundreds expected to attend. A message of hope and encouragement from Pastor Steve Young will be followed by the candlelighting ceremony and the remembrance of victims. Kevin Davidson will be the special musical guest.This service will provide survivors an opportunity for a shared remembrance of their loved ones, while promoting fellowship and hope. Anyone wanting to show support is invited to attend this moving ceremony at 7:00 pm. The Shelby County Crime Victims Center will co-host along with Victims to Victory.