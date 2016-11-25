Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, November 25, 2016

Board Set to Hear Appeals on TVA Wells

Posted By on Fri, Nov 25, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-11-23_at_12.00.20_pm.png

The Tennessee Valley Authority's (TVA) plans for a new Memphis power plant faces a major hurdle, one that will get a vote by local officials here next week.

Last month, the local chapter of the Sierra Club appealed two permits issued to the TVA for wells that would swallow 3.5 million gallons of fresh water every day from the Memphis Sands Aquifer, which contains much of the area's drinking water.

TVA was already granted permits to dig three wells into the aquifer by the Shelby County Health Department. However, blocking the other two may be enough to change TVA's plans on tapping the aquifer at all, according to local environmental advocates.

The Sierra Club will plead its case against the wells before the Shelby County Groundwater Control Board during its meeting on Wednesday, November 30 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Office of Construction Code Enforcement at 6465 Mullins Station (at the corner of Farm and Mullins Station).

Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation