Tuesday, November 29, 2016

New Plant to Bring 75 Jobs to President's Island

Posted By on Tue, Nov 29, 2016 at 9:53 AM

CALYSTA
  • Calysta

A new, animal food ingredient factory will bring 75 jobs to a brand new plant on President’s Island.

Cargill, Calysta Inc., and a group of investors plan to build and operate the world’s largest gas fermentation facility on Cargill’s 69-acre property on the industrial peninsula, according to a news release.

The plant will produce Calysta’s FeedKind protein, which is an ingredient used in food for fish, livestock, and pets, according to the company. The product can be shipped in either a powder or pellet form.

Here’s how Calysta describes the product on its website:

“FeedKind protein is a natural, traceable and safe non-animal source of protein produced using the world’s only commercially validated gas fermentation process.

“FeedKind protein is non-GMO, and approved for sale and use in fish and livestock feeds in the EU and has been extensively tested on multiple fish species, including Atlantic salmon and rainbow trout. It is also approved for use in multiple livestock species.”

The new plant on President’s Island will house the company’s gas fermentation system. That system uses “naturally occurring microbes found in soils worldwide” in a process “similar to making yeast” to make “a nutritious, high protein feed that is a sustainable alternative to fishmeal.”

Local leaders lauded the move by the companies to build the new plant here.

The company will begin hiring workers for the facility in mid-2017.


