Shipt Shoppers Get Groceries Thursday

For anyone who doesn’t love fighting the crowds at the new Union Kroger, Shipt is coming.
Starting Thursday, Birmingham-based Shipt will begin its grocery-getting service at Memphis-area Kroger stores. So, for a $49 annual membership or a $14-per-month membership, Shipt’s green-shirted shoppers will get your groceries and deliver them to your front door.
For members, delivery is free on all orders that are over $35. Below that, there is a $7 delivery fee. Deliveries come “as soon as one hour after you order,” according to the company website.
Customers shop from the Shipt app. Shipt honors all Kroger sales and has sale items of its own. Shipt shoppers hit the aisles for you, collecting your groceries, and they drive them to your place.
Shipt is also hiring shoppers in Memphis. Shoppers make $15-$25 per hour, according to the website, and set their own hours.
Sign up for the Shipt service by Wednesday and get $25 off your first order.
For more information, check the company's website
, or check out this fact sheet:
Shipt_Press_Page_Fact_Sheet.pdf