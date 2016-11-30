Mid-South's First Virtual Reality Lab Coming to U of M

Memphis will soon be home to the first virtual and augmented reality lab in the Mid-South, thanks to a multi-pronged partnership between the The FedEx Institute of Technology at the University of Memphis and local technology development groups.The lab will be open to students, researchers, and members of the local technology community who are working to further advance development in VR technologies, or simply experience them.The president of Memphis Game Developer, Ernest McCracken, has said that with the lab, "we can address a number of problem spaces in game development, media and art, interactive training andmedical visualization, just to name a few."In addition to partnering with Memphis Game Developer, the U of M has recruited the Institute for Intelligent Systems, and the MemphisTechnology Foundation."This is also the first collaboration between academia and the greater Memphis IT community of technology enthusiasts and makers," said McCracken.The grand opening will include demonstration and will be held on the fourth floor of the FIT building at the U of M, starting at 5:00p.m.. Those interested in attending may RSVP to cbehles@memphis.edu



