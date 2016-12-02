Encouraging Cycling, City Will Offer Free Event Bike Racks

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nicholas Oyler

Some of the City’s new special event bike racks were recently put to use at Memphis Made Brewing’s MALTED festival.

Pushing Memphians to cycle more often, the City of Memphis’ Division of Engineering will offer ten free bike racks for public and private events.The event bike parking program will be managed by Bike Walk Memphis, a local nonprofit that promotes active transportation. A bike valet team will staff the parking station during events and handle all logistics in the setup and tear down. The light-weight racks, which provide parking for more than 70 bicycles, can be assembled and disassembled in less than a minute.Nicholas Oyler, the Bikeway and Pedestrian Program Manager at the City of Memphis, said the racks will reduce the demand for car parking and the number of bicycle locks needed for utility poles, trees, and other pieces of property.“Rather than circling the block or slowly cruising the aisles of a parking lot in their car, eventattendees could ride straight up to an event’s main entrance on their bike, hand it over to asmiling Bike Walk Memphis volunteer, and continue on their way into the event,” Oyler said.