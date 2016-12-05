Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, December 5, 2016

Trader Joe's Project Back on Track

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 4:19 PM

The former Kroger store on Exeter is planned to be a new Trader Joe's store, the first in Memphis.
  • Google Maps
  • The former Kroger store on Exeter is planned to be a new Trader Joe's store, the first in Memphis.


Plans for Trader Joe’s in Germantown got back on track recently as the store’s developer pulled a $2.5 million building permit for its construction last week.

The project has been on again and then off again. Store officials announced in 2015 that it would, indeed, be opening a store in the Memphis market. A building permit was pulled in March 2016 but construction never started. In June, the project was a officially delayed. In September, store officials said construction could begin again within three months. 
The newest building permit for the old Kroger store at 2130 Exter in Germantown was pulled Friday, Dec. 2. The permit is for “modification to the front wall of the old Kroger (building) to create a new look on the front facade.”

Interior changes will make room for “Trader Joe’s and future (mercantile) tenants.” The company says about 23,000 square feet of the store will remain unoccupied “until uses can be determined.”


