'Ice House' Entertainment Space Planned for Central

The former Midtown Marshall Arts space on Central could soon become The Ice House, a restaurant and bar with “indoor recreation such as ping pong tables, pinball machines, foosball and live entertainment.”Plans for the space emerged in an application to the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board (LUCB) on Tuesday.The building next to The Ice House will apparently be home to The Ice House Diner in the former Gary’s Antiques space, according to the application. Building permits have been pulled different elements of The Ice House Diner but no new information on the restaurant were immediately available Tuesday.The two entities will “bring new life to this side of Central Avenue,” reads the application. “Families and friends can walk and bike to The Ice House for games and entertainment.”According to the application, The Ice House got its name as the building once housed an ice distributor in the 1980s.Plans for The Ice House show a large bar inside a 60-seat dining area with four-top tables. Pinball machines line the wall of that space.On the other side of sections of a low wall are an open game room with four foosball tables sandwiched between six ping pong tables. Another, 32-seat dining room sits just on the other side of the game room.The applicant is asking the LUCB for a special use permit to allow indoor recreation in the commercial zone.The LUCB will review the application during its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12.