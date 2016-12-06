Kresge Launches Memphis-Only Grant Program

click to enlarge
The Kresge Foundation launched a new grant program exclusively for Memphis organizations to help residents with low incomes.
The Kresge Foundation Funding Opportunity in Memphis will offer grants to organizations “working in arts and culture, community development, education, health or human services.”
Grants are only available to “nonprofit organizations and local government agencies supporting the expansion of opportunities for residents with low incomes in the city of Memphis.” Those organizations will compete for grants in the range of about $25,000 to $150,000, which can last for up to two years.
Kresge said those organizations should:
• Support the articulation of community priorities to inform decision-making
• Determine plans for action at the community level
• Enhance the capacity for transformative change at the community and/or city level
• Strengthen neighborhoods and systems of opportunity
“In keeping with our foundation’s core mission – to expand opportunity for people with low incomes in America’s cities – Kresge will invest in local partners working on strengthening the urban fabric and systems of Memphis,” said Chantel Rush, program officer with the Kresge-led American Cities Practice group. “We have valued our growing relationships in Memphis and the opportunity to learn more about community aspirations.”
A webinar on the program will be available Wednesday at 3 p.m. Successful organizations will go through a rigorous proposal process. Grants are slated to be awarded in June 2017.
The Detroit-based foundation has invested more than $2.5 million in Memphis since 2013 to help spur economic and community development.
For more information on the Funding Opportunity in Memphis, go to the program's website
.