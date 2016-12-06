Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Public Input Wanted for Greenline Expansion

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 4:07 PM

Memphis bike and running enthusiasts might have even more room to play in the near future.

The Shelby County Government is asking for public input to discuss a planned continuation of the existing Memphis and Shelby County Greenline.

Currently, the Greenline extends along Macon Rd. in Cordova stopping short of North Sanga Road. If approved, the extension will start at the Old Cordova Train Station and continue for 2.3 miles along the abandoned CSX Railroad Right-of-Way up to Lenow Road.

It's another building block for a city that has seen nationally-renowned investments in it's biking infrastructure in recent years.

The public meeting for area residents and business owners will be held this Thursday, December 8, from 6:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the Cordova Community Center, located at 1017 Sanga Rd in Cordova, TN. 

