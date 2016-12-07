New Restaurant Shoots for 'The Pocket'

click to enlarge Google Maps

A new restaurant is planned for this building at 115 Union.

A new restaurant is headed Downtown, right on Union.A building permit was pulled Tuesday for The Pocket, a restaurant and bar to be built in the first floor and basement of the building at 115 Union. Upgrades to the space will cost $716,524, according to the permit.The Pocket will be one door down (to the east) from Belle A Southern Bistro and across the street from WDIA.This story will be updated as details become available.