Wednesday, December 7, 2016

New Restaurant Shoots for 'The Pocket'

Posted By on Wed, Dec 7, 2016 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge A new restaurant is planned for this building at 115 Union. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • A new restaurant is planned for this building at 115 Union.


A new restaurant is headed Downtown, right on Union.

A building permit was pulled Tuesday for The Pocket, a restaurant and bar to be built in the first floor and basement of the building at 115 Union. Upgrades to the space will cost $716,524, according to the permit.

The Pocket will be one door down (to the east) from Belle A Southern Bistro and across the street from WDIA.

This story will be updated as details become available.

