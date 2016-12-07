The Edge District is Getting a Little Greener

click to enlarge Edge District

The Edge District is getting a little triangle of green space to call their own, thanks to efforts made to enhance a city-owned public space that had previously stood neglected for years.The small parcel of public land that sits snugly between Monroe Avenue, Madison Avenue, and South Orleans Street was once blighted by overgrowth and trash, and hosted some unsavory activities according to area residents.Now, the space has been cleaned up and beautified with art installations, walking paths, and fresh landscaping. Even the gargantuan generator that sits in the space got a mural-makeover.The restoration is a result of combined efforts between the UMDC, the Memphis Medical District Collaborative, and the Memphis College of Art. For Andy Kitsinger, interim director of the UMDC, it's a testament to what collaboration and community input can accomplish on a shoestring budget."The great thing about this project was the design phase that incorporated community input," said Kitsinger. "We had a small budget, so we had to get creative. Some of our installations are temporary, some are more permanent, but the great thing is we can upgrade any of them if the community likes them.The Edge Triangle Celebration starts tomorrow at 4:00p.m. and lasts until 7:00p.m. and will feature live jazz music. Though temperatures are expected to be on the chilly side, Kitsinger and the team behind the effort will be combating the temperatures with hot chocolate and fire pits.