Thursday, December 8, 2016

VIDEO & SLIDESHOW: Ikea Shows Its Stuff in Preview

We don't have to tell you by now that Ikea Memphis opens Wednesday.

Hardcore fans are invited to bring tents, sleeping bags, and more to camp in front of the store on Monday. The first 43 adults in line will get a free couch. More giveaways and special offers will be handed out to shoppers during Ikea's first week open in Memphis.

Store officials have media members a look inside the new store Wednesday. Here's what we saw.

Ikea Preview
Ikea Preview

Media members got a preview of the new store on Germantown Parkway.


By Toby Sells

