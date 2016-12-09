Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 9, 2016

UTHSC Awarded Grant to Study Tobacco Use in Military

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 4:08 PM

Professors at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center were awarded more than $400,000 in grant funding to study tobacco use in recruited members of the United States Air Force.

According to UTHSC, this study is important as a majority of Air Force enlistees that report tobacco use 
click to enlarge UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
  • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
before basic training believe they will remain tobacco-free even after their time in basic and technical training where tobacco use is prohibited.

To address the issue of Air Force recruits returning to tobacco consumption after training, UTHSC professors Melissa Little and Wayne Talcott developed a Brief Tobacco Intervention currently in use during technical training.

The BIT addresses risks of five of the most commonly used tobacco products (cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, hookah, e-cigarettes and cigarillos) and addressed risk associated with use of one or multiple tobacco products.

The awarded grant will help Little and Talcott determine exactly how effective the developed BTI is, and how it stands to reduce tobacco use in the long run among military.





Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • MPD Recovers Elton John's Glasses for Rock 'n' Soul Museum

    • by Toby Sells
    • Apr 28, 2015

  • Citizens Make Demands of Memphis Zoo in Petition

    • by Bianca Phillips
    • May 13, 2015

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation