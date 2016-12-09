UTHSC Awarded Grant to Study Tobacco Use in Military

click to enlarge University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Professors at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center were awarded more than $400,000 in grant funding to study tobacco use in recruited members of the United States Air Force.According to UTHSC, this study is important as a majority of Air Force enlistees that report tobacco usebefore basic training believe they will remain tobacco-free even after their time in basic and technical training where tobacco use is prohibited.To address the issue of Air Force recruits returning to tobacco consumption after training, UTHSC professors Melissa Little and Wayne Talcott developed a Brief Tobacco Intervention currently in use during technical training.The BIT addresses risks of five of the most commonly used tobacco products (cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, hookah, e-cigarettes and cigarillos) and addressed risk associated with use of one or multiple tobacco products.The awarded grant will help Little and Talcott determine exactly how effective the developed BTI is, and how it stands to reduce tobacco use in the long run among military.