Tennessee Shares in $19.5M Settlement from Bristol-Myers

click to enlarge

Drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) will pay $19.5 million to several states, including Tennessee, for marketing one of its drugs for uses not approved by the federal government.Tennessee and 41 other states joined in the settlement agreement with the massive drug company, filing the formal complaint Monday.The complaint alleges BMS promoted its drug Abilify for elderly patients with symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The company also promoted the drug for children. None of these uses were ever approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.“By making false claims and down playing the risks associated with this drug, the company jeopardized the health of Tennesseans and should be held accountable,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery said in a news release issued Monday.Tennessee will receive $399,022 of the total $19.5 million settlement.