Literacy Mid-South Names Knox Shelton as Executive Director

Literacy Mid-South announced today that Knox Shelton will be taking over as the new executive director for the nonprofit at the start of 2017. Shelton had been operating as the interim executive director since July of 2016.Shelton will be tasked with developing and implementing a strategic 5-year plan for the organization in addition to overseeing fundraising efforts from individuals and grant-making organizations.Shelton, who initially served as the nonprofit's community relations director, will continue to oversee partnerships with Memphis-area nonprofits and city and county agencies.In a released statement, Shelton said he was "thrilled at the opportunity to lead this organization and witness its continued growth."Under Shelton's watch, the organization's Summer Reading Initiative more than doubled its outreach from 1,000 students in 2015, to 2,500 in 2016.Literacy Mid-South board chair Amanda Clarkson said the board was "confident" that Shelton will continue to boost momentum of the various literacy and education resources the nonprofit has been providing the Mid-South for more than 40 years.