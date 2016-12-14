Allegiant Airlines Will Bring Back Seasonal Summer Flights to Destin, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Los Angeles

Allegiant Airlines will reinstate three flights in time for summer travelers between Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles, Phoenix, AR, and Destin, FL.The Destin, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona flights will resume on May 18 and 19, and flights to Los Angeles resuming on June 1, 2017. The addition of the Allegiant flights will bolster Memphis' airport destinations to a total of 37.In related seasonal travel news, Allegiant will temporarily suspend flights between Memphis International and Jacksonville, Florida starting in January.