Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Allegiant Airlines Will Bring Back Seasonal Summer Flights to Destin, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Los Angeles

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 1:46 PM

image003_1_.jpg
Allegiant Airlines will reinstate three flights in time for summer travelers between Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles, Phoenix, AR, and Destin, FL.

The Destin, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona flights will resume on May 18 and 19, and flights to Los Angeles resuming on June 1, 2017. The addition of the Allegiant flights will bolster Memphis' airport destinations to a total of 37.

In related seasonal travel news, Allegiant will temporarily suspend flights between Memphis International and Jacksonville, Florida starting in January.


Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation