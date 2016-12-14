Humane Society Seizes Four Abused Dogs, One Arrest Made for Animal Cruelty

Officials with the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County Office of Criminal Investigations responded to a call on Baltimore Street in the Beltline neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.
The investigators found four malnourished dogs in the backyard, with no access to clean drinking water.
HSMSC criminal investigator J. Morgret swore in an affidavit that the dogs were malnourished to the point where "their ribs, hips, and spine were clearly visible".
HSMSC seized four malnourished dogs today, all in various states of starvation like the dog seen above.
The Memphis Police Department issued suspect Myron Nelson a misdemeanor citation for four counts of animal cruelty, each count punishable by a $2500 fine or 11 months, 29 days in jail.
All four dogs are now in custody of HSMSC where they will receive food and veterinarian care until they are well enough to be adopted.
Officials with HSMSC report that this is the third arrest for animal cruelty in the past six days.
"Every companion animal deserves adequate nutrition and clean water," said Morgret. "Sadly, based on the number of animals seized last week, it just doesn't always happen that way."
Anyone wishing to report animal cruelty to the HSMSC can call 901-937-3910 or can use the "Report Cruelty" tab on their website
