SMU 58, Tigers 54 

The SMU Mustangs topped the Memphis Tigers, 58-54, in their American Athletic Conference opener Tuesday night.

SMU (11-3) held the Tigers to 35 percent shooting overall and 29 percent in the second half, basically neutralizing Memphis' biggest weapons, the Lawson brothers. UM was buried on the boards, getting out-rebounded 44-25.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Jeremiah Martin, who had 16. Four of the five Tiger starters played all 40 minutes. It doesn't get any easier for the Tigers, who are playing with seven players most games. They face 25th-ranked South Carolina.