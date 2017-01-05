City Preps for Snow "Dusting"

click to enlarge National Weather Service

City crews are preparing for what meteorologists here are calling a “dusting” of snow predicted to fall on Memphis and the MidSouth over the next two days.The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis forecasts a total accumulation of up to an inch of “light and dry snow” through Friday evening.Though, “nothing more than a dusting is possible,” Zachary Maye, a NWS meteorologist here, said in a Thursday-morning YouTube video. Maye predicted that areas along and south of Interstate 40 will have better chances of snowfall.“Within this area, hazardous travel could be possible,” Maye said. “Of course, it doesn’t take much snow fall around the MidSouth to create hazardous travel.”Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration said Thursday morning that the city’s public works crews are monitoring the forecast and are preparing for inclement weather.“We’re beginning anti-icing on bridges today, and our trucks are prepared and ready for de-icing should the weather demand it,” said Kyle Veazey, Strickland’s Deputy Communications Director said in a message on NextDoor. “As usual, we’ll focus on major streets and intersections.”