Thursday, January 5, 2017

Survey: Tennesseans Support Spending on Bike, Pedestrian Infrastructure

Tennessee voters want more money spent on transportation infrastructure for biking and walking and believe decisions about transportation spending should be made at the local level.

That’s according to an October survey of 762 registered Tennessee voters by Bike Walk Tennessee and the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. According to the report, support for spending any revenue increase on multimodal forms of transportation (like city streets with bike lanes) was highest in small cities (64.1 percent), followed by towns and large cities (58.7 percent each), rural, non-farm areas (53.6 percent), and small towns (50.4 percent).

“Voters believe that more sidewalks, separated bike lanes, and off-street trails can make a difference in the safety and quality of transportation options for everyone in the state, regardless of whether they live in urban, suburban or rural communities,” said John Paul Shaffer, board chairman of Bike Walk Tennessee and program director at Livable Memphis.


