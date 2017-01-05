Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Turner Dairy Project Focus of Public Meeting

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:07 PM

Citizens will discuss Turner Dairy’s plan for its Midtown milk plant during a public meeting next week.

The dairy plant wants to transform a lot behind its facility into a development that would allow the lot to be used for “vehicle maintenance, repair, warehousing, and temporary parking of trucks and trailers.” Trucks are now prohibited from parking on the lot, according to city code.

The project was already turned down by the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board last month. But the final vote on it comes to the Memphis City Council. An event organizer said the council is expected to vote on the project during its next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Before then, a public meeting, hosted by “concerned citizens the Midtown community,” has been scheduled to discuss the project on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 5: 30 p.m. at Hatiloo Theater.

“Concerned citizens are working to stop the rezoning of the 2.83 acres of land to be used to expand the 24/7 industrial manufacturing and distribution center,” reads the news release.

“My objection to the expansion is not against the dairy, but it’s in affirmation for adjacent residential and retail properties,” Sam Goff, president of the Midtown Memphis Development Corp., said in the statement.

For more information call (901) 734-9147.

