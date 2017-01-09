Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 9, 2017

Media

Commercial Appeal Eliminating Paid Freelance Writers

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:10 PM

click to enlarge 1306446491-logo_commercialappeal.jpg
A lot of bylines are about to disappear from the pages of Memphis' daily newspaper. These are names readers know, too — art and food writer Fredric Koeppel, entertainment writer Jon Sparks, and other freelancers. Writers were informed of the decision to stop paying for out-of-house work Sunday, via an email from Entertainment Team Editor Mark Richens. The straightforward message read, "The Commercial Appeal has ordered that all freelance spending be suspended, effective immediately. Any invoices already submitted will be paid, but nothing from here on out."

Monday morning Koeppel posted the following to Facebook:

"Dear local friends: I was informed by email last night that The Commercial Appeal, the newspaper with which I have been associated for 32 and a half years, will no longer employ freelance writers. This decision means that I will no longer supply the Friday arts and entertainment section with art reviews or longer art-related stories (or the occasional book review), nor will my colleagues Jon W Sparks (performing arts) and Mark Jordan (music) also be so employed. ( Christine Arpe Gang, who has been writing about gardening for the paper since time immemorial, is also affected.) I started at the CA as a freelancer in 1984, joined the paper full-time in 1986 and continued as a full-time reporter and critic until March 2009, thereafter writing freelance again until last week. Even though many changes have occurred at The Commercial Appeal since it was acquired by Gannett and this development should not be too surprising, it comes as a shock to me and feels like the end of an era. Thanks to all of you for reading my words for so many years and for your support and encouragement."

Details to come.
Email
Share

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Opposition Heating Up on 'Old Bridge' Closure

    • by Toby Sells
    • Jun 22, 2015

  • Rockabilly Man

    James Wesley Cannon played with all the legends. At 82, he's still working on his music — and has a remarkable story to tell.
    • by Joshua Cannon
    • May 21, 2015

  • Bike Memphis!

    It’s never been easier or more fun to pedal around Memphis. Here’s a fresh look at our booming bicycle culture.
    • by Toby Sells
    • Jun 16, 2016

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation