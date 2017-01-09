U of M Meets White House Criteria for Healthy Campus Designation

click to enlarge

The University of Memphis has met all criteria established by the White House to qualify as a "Healthy Campus".As 2016 drew to a close, the White House issued a challenge to universities: Reach out to students who do not have health insurance.The U of M responded by forming a collaborative partnership with The Church Health Center and offering weekly in-person enrollment counseling for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Additionally, the university used every single means of media available to them — flyers, email, signage, social media — to advise their students to the proper resources for health insurance.Health educator Linh Luu will represent the U of M at the White House on January 13 for Healthy Campus Challenge Day. First lady Michelle Obama will offer remarks at the event.