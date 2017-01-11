Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

City-wide Cleanup To Clear 19 Sites on MLK Day

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge MEMPHIS FLYER
  • Memphis Flyer
Thousands of Memphians are expected to participate in a city-wide cleanup initiative organized by local organizations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, January 16th, community leaders will lead cleanup projects at 19 sites from Soulsville to Frayser and Orange Mound. Organized by Memphis Clean by 2019, Clean Memphis, and other partners, this year's project looks to increase the amount of trash and blight that was removed from city streets last year.

About 4.67 tons of litter was removed last year. That also included 127 vacant parcels being cleaned and cleared, 210 tires removed, and three blighted lots converted into community gardens.

Mayor Jim Strickland will give remarks during a volunteer lunch in Soulsville at noon.

Those looking to volunteer can find more information here.




