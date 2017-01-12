Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Proposed Rehab On Cooper Gets Shot Down, New Bar Gets the Green Light

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board voted against allowing a drug and alcohol treatment facility to open in the old Sheet Metals Worker building at 673 S. Cooper, close to Peabody Park.

JourneyPure, Inc. filed for a special use permit that would allow for a 32-bed facility for medical detoxification as well as outpatient treatment.

Advocating on behalf of JourneyPure, Inc., Gary Carr implored to think about the need of a treatment center in terms of numbers.

"It's estimated that in Shelby County alone, more than 80,000 people need this service. That's a lot of people that need a lot of help," said Carr.

Neighborhood residents opposed to the treatment center reiterated two primary concerns; Houses in the surrounding blocks would lose value, and area safety would be negatively affected by those seeking treatment coming and going from the treatment center.

Others questioned the logic of locating a treatment center on the connecting street between two entertainment centers, Overton Square and Cooper-Young. One area resident wondered what adverse affects the sound of a passing pedal-bar loaded with tipsy and vocal patrons might have on someone seeking help for their drinking problem.

In the same meeting, the LUCB voted to approve the permit for The Ice House, the anticipated ping-pong bar that will be located at 2166 Central between the two drinking, er, entertainment districts of Overton Square and Cooper-Young and a block and a half south of the Sheet Metal Workers building.




Email
Share

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation