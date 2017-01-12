Proposed Rehab On Cooper Gets Shot Down, New Bar Gets the Green Light

click to enlarge Google Maps

The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board voted against allowing a drug and alcohol treatment facility to open in the old Sheet Metals Worker building at 673 S. Cooper, close to Peabody Park.JourneyPure, Inc. filed for a special use permit that would allow for a 32-bed facility for medical detoxification as well as outpatient treatment.Advocating on behalf of JourneyPure, Inc., Gary Carr implored to think about the need of a treatment center in terms of numbers."It's estimated that in Shelby County alone, more than 80,000 people need this service. That's a lot of people that need a lot of help," said Carr.Neighborhood residents opposed to the treatment center reiterated two primary concerns; Houses in the surrounding blocks would lose value, and area safety would be negatively affected by those seeking treatment coming and going from the treatment center.Others questioned the logic of locating a treatment center on the connecting street between two entertainment centers, Overton Square and Cooper-Young. One area resident wondered what adverse affects the sound of a passing pedal-bar loaded with tipsy and vocal patrons might have on someone seeking help for their drinking problem.In the same meeting, the LUCB voted to approve the permit for The Ice House, the anticipated ping-pong bar that will be located at 2166 Central between the two drinking, er, entertainment districts of Overton Square and Cooper-Young and a block and a half south of the Sheet Metal Workers building.