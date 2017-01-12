Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Clayborn Temple Preservation Project Will Receive A $400,000 Federal Grant

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge dsc_0467.jpg
The Clayborn Temple has become one of 39 historic rehabilitation projects across the United States to receive federal funding — a $400,000 grant to preserve the site where the Memphis Sanitation Workers strike was organized.

The National Park Service awarded the grant to the City of Memphis' Division of Housing and Community Development through a national African American Civil Rights Grant Program, Congressman Steve Cohen announced Thursday.

"Like the National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple is a phoenix rising from the ashes and part of the Memphis civil rights legacy and trail, which will educate visitors for years to come," Cohen said. "Clayborn Temple focuses to again become a spiritual and cultural hub for the city, as it is the gateway between Downtown, the Central Business District, Beale Street, the FedEx Forum and South City.”




