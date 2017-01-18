Redbirds Rebrand

click to enlarge

The ’Birds have left the bat, but they’re still red, and now more than ever, distinctly Memphis.

The Memphis Redbirds unveiled new branding Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park, logos and imagery that emphasize the marriage between the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals and a city world-famous for its music, in particular that which originated on Beale Street. A new hat and jersey will feature an M anchored by a pair of music notes; a jersey’s numbers will be lined as though they were neon-lit. All in the interest of further engaging the local professional baseball franchise with the city it represents.

“Brand refreshes are not something we take lightly,” said Redbirds principal owner Peter Freund. “It needs to be something that’s purposeful, and speaks to the mission of the club, what we’re trying to do here in Memphis. This is really just the beginning of what we want to do in downtown Memphis. We set out to capture the soul of Memphis, and do it as authentically as possible. And without losing our connection to the St. Louis Cardinals, which is very important to us.”

The new uniforms mark the third such transformation since the Redbirds landed in Memphis for the 1998 season, and easily the most significant style change. New manager Stubby Clapp attended Wednesday’s press conference and sported a polo shirt with the new “Dirty Bird” logo, a mischievous Cardinal, baseball behind its back, ready for delivery.

The AutoZone Park team store has merchandise available. The first public viewing of the gear will come on March 30th, when the Redbirds host the St. Louis Cardinals in the “Battle of the Birds.” The Redbirds open their 20th season in Memphis on April 6th at New Orleans. The home opener will be April 11th when Colorado Springs comes to town.