« Student Organizers From Four Colleg…
Saturday, January 21, 2017
PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests
Posted By
Toby Sells
on
Sat, Jan 21, 2017
at
11:29 AM
Flyer
folk are in Portland this weekend for a newspaper conference.
Last night (Friday night), Toby Sells and Kevin Lipe went out for coffee, got way more than they bargained for, and ended up at Buffalo Wild Wings.
Flags were burned. Chants were chanted. Tear gas was clouded. Flash-bang grenades were banged. It was tense.
Here's what happened.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
