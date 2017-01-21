Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Saturday, January 21, 2017

PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 11:29 AM


Flyer folk are in Portland this weekend for a newspaper conference.

Last night (Friday night), Toby Sells and Kevin Lipe went out for coffee, got way more than they bargained for, and ended up at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Flags were burned. Chants were chanted. Tear gas was clouded. Flash-bang grenades were banged. It was tense.

Here's what happened.


click to enlarge img_5846.jpg

click to enlarge img_5847.jpg

click to enlarge img_5859.jpg

click to enlarge img_5852.jpg
click to enlarge img_5854.jpg
click to enlarge img_5863.jpg
click to enlarge img_5859.jpg
click to enlarge img_5856.jpg

