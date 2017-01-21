PODCAST: Two Flyer Guys and the Portland Protests

click to enlarge

folk are in Portland this weekend for a newspaper conference.Last night (Friday night), Toby Sells and Kevin Lipe went out for coffee, got way more than they bargained for, and ended up at Buffalo Wild Wings.Flags were burned. Chants were chanted. Tear gas was clouded. Flash-bang grenades were banged. It was tense.Here's what happened.