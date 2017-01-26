Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

State Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Denounces Trump's Immigration Orders

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 12:04 PM

click to enlarge donald-trump-3.jpg
The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) has denounced two executive orders on immigration set forth by President Donald Trump.

The orders will increase militarization and detention on the Mexico border as well as scale up deportations and immigration enforcement across the United States. The President is expected to issue further orders that will suspend refugee resettlement and ban Muslim migration to the country.
"Today's executive orders and those we are expecting tomorrow to ban Muslim migration and suspend refugee resettlement amount to a closing of our doors as a nation, a denial of the founding principles of this country and the promises inscribed on our Statue of Liberty." — Stephanie Teatro, co-executive director of TIRRC click to tweet
“After less than a week in office, the president has issued extreme orders that fundamentally challenge who we are as a nation," said Stephanie Teatro, the co-executive director of the Coalition. "Today's executive orders and those we are expecting tomorrow to ban Muslim migration and suspend refugee resettlement amount to a closing of our doors as a nation, a denial of the founding principles of this country and the promises inscribed on our Statue of Liberty."

Teatro said the Coalition fears this is the first of many steps President Trump will take "that will discriminate against people based on where they are from or how they worship," and that Tennesseans "must join together to mount a defense against these attacks on our core American values."
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation