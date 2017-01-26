State Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition Denounces Trump's Immigration Orders

click to enlarge

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) has denounced two executive orders on immigration set forth by President Donald Trump.The orders will increase militarization and detention on the Mexico border as well as scale up deportations and immigration enforcement across the United States. The President is expected to issue further orders that will suspend refugee resettlement and ban Muslim migration to the country.“After less than a week in office, the president has issued extreme orders that fundamentally challenge who we are as a nation," said Stephanie Teatro, the co-executive director of the Coalition. "Today's executive orders and those we are expecting tomorrow to ban Muslim migration and suspend refugee resettlement amount to a closing of our doors as a nation, a denial of the founding principles of this country and the promises inscribed on our Statue of Liberty."Teatro said the Coalition fears this is the first of many steps President Trump will take "that will discriminate against people based on where they are from or how they worship," and that Tennesseans "must join together to mount a defense against these attacks on our core American values."