Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Two Anti-Abortion Bills Up for Consideration in Tennessee

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge Anti-abortion proposals are nothing new in the Tennessee legislature. The past three years alone have seen considerable efforts to criminalize abortion, as well as ample public pushback. - MICAELA WATTS
  • Micaela Watts
  • Anti-abortion proposals are nothing new in the Tennessee legislature. The past three years alone have seen considerable efforts to criminalize abortion, as well as ample public pushback.

Two anti-abortion proposals will be considered by Tennessee lawmakers in this year's legislative session.

Reviving her controversial bill that she ultimately scrapped last year, Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver filed a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, though most abortions in Tennessee are performed well before the 20 week mark, according to multiple organizations that track abortion statistics, including the National Abortion Rights Action League.

Rep. James Van Huss has filed an equally controversial anti-abortion bill, one that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected and would require fetal heartbeat testing prior to the procedure.

As of press time, neither bill has been assigned to committee or has picked up a co-sponsor.

CHOICE's executive director, Rebecca Terrell isn't remotely surprised at this year's crop of anti-abortion proposals.

"However individuals might feel about abortion at different points in the pregnancy, a women's health — not politics — should drive this very important medical decision," said Terrell.

The theme of non-medical professionals trying to wield influence on a complicated medical procedure such as abortion is a recurring one in Tennessee. Neither Rep. Weaver nor Rep. Van Huss hold any certifications in obstetrics and gynecology.

The Tenne



If you want to track the bills, you may do so here for the "Heartbeat" Bill, HB108, and here for the 20-week abortion ban bill, HB101.



Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

  • Council Committee Agrees On Relocating Forrest Statue and Remains

    • by Bianca Phillips
    • Jul 7, 2015

  • Memphis' "Summer of Fear"

    Thirty-seven years ago this week, Memphis became a city in fear. In the late summer of 1969, a cold-blooded killer stalked the streets, and over a period of 28 days, police made one grisly discovery after another. In the end, the slayer was captured after a wild chase by a posse of ordinary citizens. After his arrest, George Howard Putt told reporters, “I’d do it all again.” The murder spree began on the afternoon of August 14, 1969 ...
    • by Michael Finger
    • Mar 16, 2016

  • U of M Wins $4M for Mobile Research

    • by Toby Sells
    • Sep 15, 2016

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation