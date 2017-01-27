Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, January 27, 2017

MATA CEO Ron Garrison Arrested in TBI Human Trafficking Sting

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 11:40 AM

Ron Garrison, CEO of MATA, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.
  • Ron Garrison, CEO of MATA, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.
Memphis Area Transit Authority CEO Ron Garrison resigned yesterday following his arrest for allegedly patronizing a prostitute.

Garrison's initial resignation statement cited "personal health problems", but by Thursday news of his arrest had broke.

Garrison's arrest was one out of 42 — 38 men and four women — resulting from a three-day human trafficking sting carried out by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). TBI reported that 475 men contacted undercover agents during the sting. Two female juvenile trafficking victims were rescued as a result of the sting. Garrison's solicitation did not involve a juvenile.

MATA issued a statement after news of Garrion's arrest broke.

"As it relates to today's announcement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding former MATA CEO Ron Garrison, this is no way diminishes the contributions of Mr. Garrison during his tenure over his last few years."

Garrison has served as MATA's CEO since 2014.

The Memphis Flyer is seeking comment from both Garrison and MATA. This story will be updated with additional information.

