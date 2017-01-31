Memphis Greenlights Pro-Immigration Protest

click to enlarge Courtesy of Comunidades Unidas en Una Voz

The City of Memphis has reversed course on a previously denied permit for a pro-immigration protest, and will allow protestors to peacefully assemble outside of Clayborn Temple in response to President Trump's controversial ban on immigrants and travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries.The Deputy Director of Communications for the City of Memphis, Kyle Veazey, confirmed this afternoon that the event will be allowed."We received written notice this afternoon from organizers of a planned march for Wednesday that they claim the exception to the city ordinance governing permit requirements. The city has determined that this event meets the exception for spontaneous events, therefore it is lawful."The protest is being organized by the Refugee Empowerment Program and theOfficials with the City of Memphis initially denied the permit due to what event organizers deemed a "rarely and selectively" enforced rule that requires permits for public events be filed 14 days in advance.According to the event's Facebook Page, "Memphis We Belong Here", organizers encouraged those interested in attending to call the Mayor's office and request the protest permit's approval. On that same page, organizers assured that the protest would occur, regardless of permit.The protest will start at 5:00p.m. at Clayborn Temple, the historic church that sheltered Sanitation Strike workers in 1968 in the final days preceding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. From Clayborn, protestors will walk to the National Civil Rights Museum, where individuals personally affected by the travel ban are expected to speak.