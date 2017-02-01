Let's Talk About Sex...In Memphis...On Dating Apps

click to enlarge
We are working on our very first Sex Issue (due on the stands next week) and we want to hear from you.
We're looking for sex stories from Memphians who’ve struck gold or struck out on Tinder, Grindr, or something similar.
Tell us your best or worst (or best of the worst) sex stories from swiping right, finding folks, and hooking up. Those stories (and not your identity, of course) will be published in our Sex Issue.
Did you try something, y’know, new? Was it awesome or awful or awesful? Were you catfished? Honey, just tell the Flyer
all about it. We’ll keep your name out of it, like we said.
We know it’s a whole new game out there and we want to hear from the players in the field. So, hit us up about how you got down. Do it here.