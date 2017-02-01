Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Let's Talk About Sex...In Memphis...On Dating Apps

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-01_at_10.57.08_am.png

We are working on our very first Sex Issue (due on the stands next week) and we want to hear from you.

We're looking for sex stories from Memphians who’ve struck gold or struck out on Tinder, Grindr, or something similar.

Tell us your best or worst (or best of the worst) sex stories from swiping right, finding folks, and hooking up. Those stories (and not your identity, of course) will be published in our Sex Issue.

Did you try something, y’know, new? Was it awesome or awful or awesful? Were you catfished? Honey, just tell the Flyer all about it. We’ll keep your name out of it, like we said.

We know it’s a whole new game out there and we want to hear from the players in the field. So, hit us up about how you got down. Do it here.

Email
Share

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation