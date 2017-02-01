Stanton to Step Down as U.S. Attorney

Edward Stanton III will resign form his post as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee effective February 28.

Stanton was appointed to the post in 2010 by then-President Barrack Obama. His resignation comes after the election of President Donald Trump.“Nearly six-and-a-half years ago, I was provided the professional honor of a lifetime. To be able to serve the district where I was born, raised, and educated, and for which I have tremendous love and respect, was a remarkable experience.I am tremendously grateful to President Obama, Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, and Congressman Steve Cohen for placing their trust in me.I am confident the extraordinary professionals of the U.S. Attorney’s Office will remain tirelessly devoted to the unwavering cause of justice on behalf of the citizens of West Tennessee and our great nation.I am proud of the work we have accomplished in and out of the courtroom, including building meaningful bonds of trust with the community we serve. As I step away from this esteemed post, I remain committed to being actively engaged in serving our great community."Stanton listed several highlights of his career in the post in a news statement issued Wednesday. Among them were creating the Civil Rights Unit in 2011, serving on the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area board, and helping to found the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.During his time, Stanton collected more than $50 million in civilc and criminal actions.He also prosecuted some of the biggest criminals in the area including the nearly 40 people in the drug trafficking ring headed by Craig Petties, Terence “T-Rex” Yarbrough for sex trafficking underage teens, and Amos Patterson, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault with intent to murder four soldiers at the Millington Army National Guard Recruiting Center.