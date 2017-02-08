Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Memphis Stink Alert: Rotten Eggs Possible Thursday

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 12:21 PM

PRESIDENTS ISLAND INDUSTRIAL ASSOCIATION
  • Presidents Island Industrial Association
"Ooooh that smell. Can't you smell that smell?" — Lynyrd Skynyrd

"I can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh Lord" - Phil Collins

Thursday could be stinky and If you wonder why, the answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.

A Presidents Island company will be “performing an operational process” from 7 a.m. To 4 p.m. Thursday using a chemical that smells like rotten eggs or sulfur, according to Memphis Light Gas & Water (MLGW). The company is Excel TSD, a waste management and environmental services company.

“Depending on the wind/weather conditions, residents and businesses in various areas could smell this strong, sulfuric odor on this date,” read a Wednesday news statement from MLGW.

The chemical is mercaptan and MLGW said its the same “chemical odorant” that it adds to natural gas to give it that rotten egg/sulfur smell so that it can be detected.
