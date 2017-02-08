Memphis Stink Alert: Rotten Eggs Possible Thursday

click to enlarge Presidents Island Industrial Association

Thursday could be stinky and If you wonder why, the answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.A Presidents Island company will be "performing an operational process" from 7 a.m. To 4 p.m. Thursday using a chemical that smells like rotten eggs or sulfur, according to Memphis Light Gas & Water (MLGW). The company is Excel TSD, a waste management and environmental services company."Depending on the wind/weather conditions, residents and businesses in various areas could smell this strong, sulfuric odor on this date," read a Wednesday news statement from MLGW.The chemical is mercaptan and MLGW said its the same "chemical odorant" that it adds to natural gas to give it that rotten egg/sulfur smell so that it can be detected.